Dimash Qudaibergen Named Ambassador of Turkic World Culture by TURKSOY

ALMATY – Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen received the Ambassador of Turkic World Culture order, the highest award of TURKSOY, in recognition of his significant contribution to the development and promotion of Turkic culture at a ceremony held in Astana on March 5.

Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova, an Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, was also awarded a special TURKSOY prize in the Best Artist of the Turkic World category for her contribution to Turkic and global cinema.

Speaking on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Vice Minister of Culture and Information Aibek Sydykov congratulated the artists. It highlighted the importance of their achievements in strengthening cultural ties across the Turkic world and promoting Kazakh art internationally.

Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev also emphasized the role of Kazakh cultural figures in strengthening the shared cultural space of Turkic nations.

“Today we honor people who truly unite the Turkic world through the power of art. Qudaibergen carries the mission of a cultural ambassador through music, while Yeslyamova has become a recognized symbol of Kazakh cinema. These awards are a well-deserved recognition of their contributions,” Raev said.

Accepting the award, Qudaibergen noted that the greatest recognition for any artist is the support of the people.

“For an artist, the highest award is the recognition and support of the people. I see this award not as a personal achievement, but as a sign of respect and honor shown to the entire Kazakh nation,” he said.

Qudaibergen became only the second recipient of the Ambassador of Turkic World Culture order. The first was Turkish Nobel Prize laureate Aziz Sancar.