News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Transit Role, Critical Minerals Deal, and Major Investment Plans

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected key articles from international media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights discussions on strengthening the Middle Corridor, the Asian Development Bank’s multibillion-dollar investment plans, cross-border payment integration with Uzbekistan, and more.

Kazakhstan, Serbia discuss effective utilization of Middle Corridor

Kazakhstan and Serbia discussed opportunities for the effective use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, President of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, reported Trend on Feb. 27.

He made the announcement during a media briefing following talks with President Aleksandar Vučić.

Tokayev noted that Vučić’s delegation included major Serbian business representatives who took part in a meeting of the Kazakhstan–Serbia Business Council. He emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the business communities of the two countries and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to create favorable conditions for Serbian entrepreneurs.

Why should Kazakhstan’s companies disclose nature-related data?

On March 3, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Kazakhstan published an article highlighting that systematic nature-related disclosure and the integration of natural capital into decision-making are key to strengthening economic resilience, reducing financial risks, and advancing sustainable development.

“Natural capital is the stock of renewable and non-renewable natural resources such as plants, animals, air, water, soils, and minerals that together provide a flow of benefits to people. For organizations, assessing dependencies on natural capital and impacts on it provides the foundation for integrating nature-related considerations into strategic, investment, and financial planning. For example, saxaul forests help prevent desertification in several regions of Kazakhstan, reducing future land restoration costs. However, such ecosystem services are rarely reflected in financial models, investment appraisals, or risk management practices, leading to a systematic underestimation of their economic value,” reads the article.

Asian Development Bank to invest $5.5 billion in 15 projects in Kazakhstan by 2029

Kazakhstan’s government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a memorandum of understanding to implement 15 major projects worth approximately $5.5 billion in the period 2026-2029, reported The Times of Central Asia on March 3.

The initiatives, focused on infrastructure, digitalization, and sustainable development, aim to strengthen the country’s transit capacity and investment appeal.

According to an official statement, the memorandum lays the groundwork for large-scale projects in regional connectivity, disaster resilience, water resource management, modernization of housing and utilities infrastructure, and housing market development. ADB will also continue financing private-sector initiatives, including projects in agriculture, transport, and logistics.

Uzbekistan’s HUMO launches payment service in Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan’s national payment system, HUMO, has introduced a service allowing its cardholders to conduct payments in Kazakhstan via POS terminals operated by Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank, reported Trend on March 5.

The initiative has been implemented in collaboration with Halyk Bank and its Uzbek subsidiary, Tenge Bank.

Under the newly launched system, Uzbek residents can settle payments for goods and services in Kazakhstan using their HUMO cards, without the need for currency exchange or cash withdrawals. Transactions are processed in Uzbek soums, with automatic currency conversion and real-time settlement.

UK secures critical minerals deal with Kazakhstan to diversify supply

The UK has signed a critical minerals agreement with Kazakhstan to diversify its supply chains and reduce its current reliance on China, reported Oil Price on Feb. 27.

The British government views Central Asia as a crucial region, and Kazakhstan in particular, which produces 22 of 36 vital minerals including major global supplies of uranium, titanium, copper, and zinc.

The UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy aims to ensure that by 2035, no more than 60% of Britain’s supply of any single critical mineral comes from one country.