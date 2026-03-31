Kazakhstan’s IT Exports via Astana Hub Exceeds $680 Million

ASTANA — Astana Hub exported IT services worth 328 billion tenge (US$681 million) in 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said during a March 31 government meeting.

Madiyev highlighted that the industry’s growth is built around four key areas: stimulating productive innovation, implementing solutions in the subsoil sector, developing the ecosystem through Astana Hub, and forming a national innovation cluster.

Astana Hub remains a central institution for fostering innovative entrepreneurship. It hosts accelerator programs, including AI’preneurs, which supports AI startups from concept to investment. Since September 2024, three cohorts of the program have launched 35 AI startups.

In collaboration with the Astana Akimat (administration), the Astana Innovations Accelerator integrates startups into the urban environment and helps them secure commercial contracts. Eight projects have already received funding.

By the end of 2025, Astana Hub residents had created over 32,500 jobs. Overall, 537 companies are exporting IT services to 111 countries, reflecting the sector’s growing contribution to Kazakhstan’s economy and its rising global competitiveness.