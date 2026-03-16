Kazakhstan to Mark March 15 as Constitution Day Following Referendum

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that March 15 will be celebrated annually as Constitution Day following Kazakhstan’s national referendum on the draft of a new Constitution held on the same day. The announcement came after he reviewed the results of exit polls, the Akorda press service reported.

Speaking at the Kazmedia Center, Tokayev also said parliamentary elections are expected to take place this summer, emphasizing the importance of holding them in a united and orderly manner.

Commenting on the preliminary exit poll results, Tokayev said the vote suggests Kazakhstan has made a “historic choice” to adopt the new Constitution. According to him, the referendum marks an important milestone that will shape the country’s future development.

Tokayev noted that the nationwide referendum was conducted openly, fairly and at a high organizational level, adding that both domestic and international observers reported that legal requirements and democratic standards were respected.

The Central Election Commission will announce the final official results of the referendum in accordance with the law.