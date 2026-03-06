Kazakhstan to Link Western Regions to National Grid in Major Network Upgrade by 2027

ASTANA — Kazakhstan will connect the power system of its western regions to the country’s main electricity grid and build thousands of kilometers of new transmission lines as part of a major modernization of the national power network, reported the Kazakh Energy Ministry on March 3.

The plan includes the construction of 6,600 kilometers of new transmission lines and the reconstruction of more than 10,500 kilometers of existing infrastructure by 2035. The upgrades are intended to accommodate new power plants, growing electricity demand and expanding renewable energy projects.

Kazakhstan’s electricity network is managed by Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC), the national grid operator. The system, known as the Unified Power System, links power plants and regional grids across the country. However, some areas remain only partially integrated due to limited transmission capacity.

Connecting western Kazakhstan

One of the largest infrastructure projects focuses on integrating the power system of western Kazakhstan with the rest of the national grid.

The region has historically relied on a more isolated network because of long distances and limited transmission infrastructure, which have restricted electricity exchange with other parts of the country. The new project will create a high-voltage transmission corridor crossing Kazakhstan.

The project includes the construction of a 500-kilovolt transmission line extending more than 600 kilometers. Completion is scheduled for December 2027.

Once connected, the western grid will be able to exchange electricity with the rest of the country, allowing system operators to balance supply between regions where generation capacity and demand differ.

North-South transmission expansion

The modernization program also focuses on strengthening the main electricity transmission corridor between Kazakhstan’s northern and southern regions. Electricity demand has grown rapidly in the south, particularly around Almaty, while much of the country’s generation capacity remains concentrated in industrial regions in the north.

To address this imbalance, the capacity of the Almaty-Zhambyl transmission section will be increased by 440 megawatts. The Zhambyl Region, located in southern Kazakhstan, serves as an important intersection linking several parts of the national grid.

The project includes the construction of two 500-kilovolt transmission lines, totaling approximately 475 kilometers. Commissioning is scheduled for June 2027. The additional capacity is expected to allow greater electricity flows between regions and support the integration of new gas-fired power plants and renewable energy projects into the national grid.

Longer-term plans also include the construction of a high-voltage direct current transmission line known as the North-South line. Direct current technology allows electricity to be transmitted over long distances with lower losses than conventional alternating current lines. The project is expected to increase transmission capacity along the North-South corridor to up to 2,000 megawatts.

Capital and regional grid development

Electricity infrastructure in Astana is also being expanded to accommodate the capital’s growing demand. The project includes the construction of a new digital 500-kilovolt substation that will connect the city to additional transmission capacity and support new residential and commercial development.

In southeastern Kazakhstan, the grid in the Almaty Region and neighboring Zhetisu Region is also being reinforced. The project will connect regional transmission lines into a looped network structure, allowing electricity to flow through multiple routes if disruptions occur.

The upgrade involves the construction of approximately 400 kilometers of 220-kilovolt overhead transmission lines and is expected to support hydropower plants and renewable energy facilities in the area.

Additional national projects

Several additional infrastructure projects are under consideration as part of the longer-term expansion of Kazakhstan’s transmission system.

These include the construction of a 500-kilovolt substation in Karagandy and a high-voltage transmission line connecting Karagandy with Astana. Another proposed corridor would link the cities of Karagandy, Zhezkazgan, Kyzylorda and Shymkent.

Energy planners are also studying a high-voltage direct current transmission line linking western and southern Kazakhstan.