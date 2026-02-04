Why Southern Corridor through Iran is Critical for Central Asia 

The Islamic Republic of Iran is intensifying its transport diplomacy with Central Asian states, driven by a shared interest in enhancing their competitive positions in transit transport amid the growing importance of east–west and north–south land corridors. Despite international economic sanctions and sustained pressure from the U.S., Iran continues to pursue mutually beneficial partnerships with neighboring countries to consolidate its role as a regional transit hub. This strategy is particularly evident in its promotion to Europe of the Southern Corridor, which involves virtually all Central Asian states, as well as China.

Background

In recent years, Central Asia has emerged as a focal point in the transformation of Eurasia’s transport architecture, reinforcing momentum for the development of sustainable trade routes through Iran to West and South Asia and to Europe. This trend aligns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which Iran formally joined in 2021 following the signing of a 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement with Beijing.

China has shown growing interest in operating the southern branch of the New Silk Road, as heightened maritime tensions and the war in Ukraine, which have constrained the Northern Corridor through Russia and Belarus, have compelled Beijing to redirect part of its Europe-bound cargo to continental routes. Central Asia and the South Caucasus provide an alternative through multimodal transport across the Caspian and Black Seas. China is already engaged in trans-Caspian logistics: in 2024, cargo volumes transported from China via the Middle Corridor exceeded 27,000 containers, representing a 25-fold increase compared to 2023. At the same time, Beijing is pursuing the development of the Southern Transit Route for both economic and geopolitical reasons.

The EU is China’s second-largest trading partner. Mutual trade reached $762 billion in 2024 and rose to almost $850 billion in 2025. Given that Chinese exports to the EU are dominated by high-technology goods, Beijing naturally prioritizes containerized transport for overland logistics. From a technical perspective, the transit corridor through Iran is particularly well-suited to this purpose. This corridor is expected to become monomodal following the completion of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway and the railway line linking Marand in Iran with Cheshmeh Soraya and onward to the Turkish border in the Aralık region. The latter project will eliminate the need for ferry transport across Lake Van in Turkiye, which currently constrains the smooth functioning of the Southern Corridor.

In 2025, Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development announced plans to construct nine transit railway corridors with a total length of 17,000 kilometers, at an estimated cost exceeding $10 billion. Upon completion, Iran’s rail network is expected to handle up to 60 million tons of cargo annually. Several of these projects, including the 200-kilometer Marand–Cheshmeh Soraya railway, are aligned with the Southern Railway Corridor and are intended to position it as the shortest trade route between East and West.

Implications

The granting of exclusive rights to the U.S. to develop the Zangezur Corridor, proposed to be named the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), is increasingly prompting China to provide tangible support for the Southern Corridor through Iran. A joint venture, the TRIPP Development Company, has been announced, with the U.S. holding a 74% stake. Beijing may interpret this initiative as an effort by Washington to gain leverage over freight transport along the Middle Corridor. To mitigate this risk, China requires reliable transport routes that bypass the Caspian Sea.

China is currently constructing the Sarakhs railway terminal on the Turkmenistan–Iran border, a project expected to accelerate container transport along the China–Central Asia–Iran–Turkiye–EU and Gulf routes. In August 2025, Iranian authorities reported that more than half of the project had been completed.

Beijing and Tehran have also agreed to electrify a 1,000-kilometer railway section from Sarakhs to Razi on the Turkish border. The project includes the construction of additional track segments, which are expected to triple freight capacity to 15 million tons annually.

Meanwhile, Iran and Turkmenistan plan to lay additional 1,435 mm- and 1,520 mm-gauge tracks between the Sarakhs stations to accelerate freight movement and expand border-crossing capacity. The objective is to raise cross-border freight volumes to 20 million tons annually, including up to 6 million tons transported by rail. Both countries have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Southern Railway Corridor westward and the Central Asia–Persian Gulf multimodal transport corridor, the latter launched in 2016 under the Ashgabat Agreement by Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Oman.

Uzbekistan’s policy of diversifying its trade flows and establishing efficient transport links with global markets has provided significant momentum to the development of the southern branch of the East–West transit corridor. As early as 2022, Tashkent, in cooperation with Ankara, launched freight rail services along the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Turkiye route. This corridor, with potential extension to the EU, was presented as the fastest and most efficient option for bilateral export and import deliveries.

Tashkent views the Southern Corridor, whose current capacity is limited to 10 million tons per year for technical and political reasons, as a potential driver of its own economic growth through a significant expansion of transport service exports. This prospect is closely linked to the completion of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, scheduled for 2030. Once integrated with Iran’s rail network within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s unified transport space, the East Asia–Europe route will be shortened by approximately 900 kilometers, reducing delivery times by seven to eight days.

As a result, the Southern Railway Corridor is expected to become the shortest monomodal link between these two economically advanced regions. In parallel, the construction of an international highway connecting China with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan is projected to generate additional cargo flows in the Iran–Turkiye direction and to support the development of the China–Tajikistan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Turkiye/EU multimodal transit corridor. Pilot implementation of this project is expected in 2026.

At the same time, the China–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Turkiye/EU and China–Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Turkiye/EU railway corridors are under development. Their advancement is being coordinated through regular consultations among the railway authorities of the six participating countries, with two meetings held in 2025. The first took place in Tehran in May, after which China dispatched its first freight train from Xi’an to Aprin, Iran’s largest dry port, via Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. This route reduces delivery times to approximately 15 days, around half the duration of maritime transport. By the end of 2025, 40 cargo trains had been dispatched from China to Iran, compared to only seven over the previous seven years. The significance of these developments extends beyond China–Iran trade, contributing to broader improvements in transport connectivity between East Asia and Europe.

On Aug. 2, 2025, the heads of the railway companies of Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkiye held a further round of negotiations in Beijing on the operation of the southern branch of the East–West Corridor. Building on the May meeting, the parties elaborated a preliminary agreement establishing uniform transport tariffs along the China–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Turkiye/EU railway route, as well as measures to increase freight volumes, including standardized delivery times and simplified procedures.

Central Asian states seek transit through Iran not only to access Turkiye and Europe by land, but also to reach the Indian Ocean via Iran’s major southern ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas. In 2023, Uzbekistan announced plans to build a terminal and warehouse facilities at Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar. In 2025, Kazakhstan declared its intention to construct a transport and logistics terminal at Shahid Rajaee Seaport, part of the Bandar Abbas Port. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan likewise attach high priority to transport cooperation with Tehran and are developing access to Iranian maritime infrastructure via Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. These developments reflect the accelerated expansion of multimodal transport corridors along the north–south axis and the growing importance of Central Asia in global logistics.

Conclusion

Amid ongoing transformations in Central Asia’s logistics landscape, cooperation between the region’s states and Iran, whose geography provides ocean access and a diversified transport infrastructure ranging from highways to major seaports, is becoming increasingly critical. Despite international sanctions, the five Central Asian republics have adopted a flexible and pragmatic approach toward Iran, using transport diplomacy to strengthen their transit capacities. The key challenge ahead is the collective resolution of bottlenecks along the Southern Transit Corridor. This will require harmonization of transport policies and legislation, technical and technological standards, the adoption of unified transport documentation, and the establishment of a coordinating body to align the activities of the railway administrations along the route.

It is equally critical to develop a consolidated approach to the conflict-generating situation in Iran, which poses a serious threat to the prospects of regional transport projects. In this context, Central Asian states should clearly define and defend their interests vis-à-vis Western partners, including the U.S., by seeking favorable conditions for promoting trans-Iranian routes.

