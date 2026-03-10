Kazakhstan Returns 8,585 Citizens from Middle East Since Start of Evacuation

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has returned 8,585 citizens from countries in the Middle East since the start of evacuation efforts amid the regional conflict, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on March 10, as authorities continue coordinating the repatriation of Kazakh citizens from the region.

The Air Astana group plans to operate additional repatriation flights on March 10 to transport passengers of Air Astana and FlyArystan whose flights from the United Arab Emirates were canceled between Feb. 28 and March 10.

The repatriation flights will operate via Muscat, Oman’s capital. Three flights are scheduled on the Muscat–Almaty route, arriving in Almaty at 5:40 p.m., 7:40 p.m., and 9:40 p.m., Astana time.

Passengers will be provided with free transfers from Dubai to Muscat Airport to facilitate their departure, reported the Civil Aviation Committee.

Earlier, the ministry strongly advised citizens to refrain from all travel to the Middle East and published a list of countries covered by the recommendation.

Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in the region continue to coordinate operations on the ground and maintain constant contact with citizens awaiting evacuation.