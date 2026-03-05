Kazakhstan Details Humanitarian Role in Board of Peace Initiatives for Gaza

ASTANA — Kazakhstan detailed its humanitarian contributions to the Board of Peace, an international initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to support stabilization and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev confirmed during a March 4 press briefing that Kazakhstan joined the Board without any financial obligation.

“The voluntary contribution of $1 billion mentioned in the charter is not a condition of membership. It is the right of each participant,” he said.

Zhetybayev also addressed reports of the potential deployment of Kazakh troops, emphasizing that Kazakhstan’s participation is exclusively humanitarian and that any decision on assistance will be made strictly in accordance with national legislation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin also clarified that Kazakhstan has not made any financial contributions to the Board. He said that the country’s assistance will focus on sending medical personnel with field hospitals, providing grants for student education, and delivering humanitarian aid, particularly food supplies.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Board’s charter on Jan. 22 in Davos, Switzerland, alongside leaders and representatives from 18 countries.

At the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington on Feb. 20, President Tokayev outlined Kazakhstan’s contributions. He emphasized that building lasting peace requires “concrete, targeted steps rather than endless conferences and resolutions based on goodwill alone.”

Tokayev said Kazakhstan is interested in participating in reconstruction and construction projects through international companies with a proven business reputation and high levels of competence.

As one of the world’s leading wheat producers, Kazakhstan is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to support food security in Gaza and neighboring areas.

Tokayev also revealed plans to allocate more than 500 educational grants for Palestinian students to study at Kazakh universities over the next five years. In addition, Kazakhstan offered to share its internationally recognized expertise in e-government and digital solutions.

“Kazakhstan is ready to support the International Stabilization Force by sending medical units with a field hospital, as well as observers to the Civil-Military Coordination Center,” Tokayev said.

International coordination and funding

During the inaugural meeting, President Trump reported that participating countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait, have collectively contributed over $7 billion toward Gaza’s relief and reconstruction, Reuters reported. The United Nations plans to provide an additional $2 billion in humanitarian aid, while FIFA expects to raise $75 million for youth- and football-related projects in the territory.

According to Reuters, Trump first proposed the Board of Peace in September last year as part of his plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza. The initiative was later expanded to address other global conflicts, with Trump as its chair. So far, 27 countries have accepted invitations to join the Board.

The founding executive board consists of nine members with experience in diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy, each overseeing a critical area of Gaza’s recovery. A separate Gaza executive board will oversee the governing framework on the ground, with four members serving on the founding executive board to ensure coordination between strategic oversight and on-the-ground governance.