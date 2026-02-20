Kazakhstan Pledges Support for Gaza Recovery at Inaugural Board of Peace Meeting in Washington

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, outlining Kazakhstan’s commitment to global peacebuilding efforts and announcing concrete initiatives to support the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza on Feb. 20, reported the Akorda.

Welcoming participants, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the United States’ President Donald Trump for hosting what he described as a historic event at the Donald Trump Institute for Peace. He emphasized that the newly established Board of Peace reflects the need for decisive and pragmatic action to address modern global challenges.

“Building lasting peace requires concrete, targeted steps rather than endless conferences and resolutions based on goodwill alone,” Tokayev said, adding that Trump’s vision for promoting global peace and stability inspired Kazakhstan to join.

According to the Kazakh leader, the Board of Peace represents an unprecedented initiative that seeks to transform peacebuilding through practical cooperation and implementation.

Kazakhstan ready to contribute to Gaza stabilization

President Tokayev announced Kazakhstan’s readiness to actively participate in international efforts to stabilize and rebuild Gaza. He said Kazakhstan is interested in contributing through reputable international companies to projects involving infrastructure, housing, schools, hospitals, and other essential social facilities.

“Kazakhstan is interested in participating in the reconstruction and construction processes through international companies with a proven business reputation and high levels of competence,” he said.

As one of the world’s leading wheat producers, Kazakhstan is prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to support food security in Gaza and neighboring areas. Tokayev also revealed plans to allocate more than 500 educational grants for Palestinian students to study at Kazakh universities over the next five years.

In addition, Kazakhstan offered to share its internationally recognized expertise in e-government and digital solutions.

“Kazakhstan is ready to support the International Stabilization Force by sending medical units with a field hospital, as well as observers to the Civil-Military Coordination Center,” Tokayev said.

Joining the Abraham Accords

Highlighting the importance of new mechanisms to foster peace and trust in the Middle East, President Tokayev said Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords aligns with its commitment to pragmatic economic and humanitarian cooperation and fully corresponds with the mission of the board.

Given the institution’s global scope, Tokayev also confirmed Kazakhstan’s willingness to host meetings at various levels and formats to support its work. He further proposed establishing a special award named after President Trump to recognize outstanding achievements in advancing peace.

International leaders outline Gaza recovery plans

In his remarks, President Trump thanked participants for their collective efforts to ensure long-term stability and support reconstruction in Gaza, describing Kazakhstan as “a beautiful and wealthy country.” He referred to the board’s participating heads of state as global leaders whose decisive actions contribute meaningfully to international peace and dialogue.

According to Reuters, Trump announced that a group of participating countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait, have collectively contributed more than $7 billion toward a comprehensive relief and reconstruction package for Gaza.

“Every dollar spent is an investment in stability,” Trump said. He added that the UN would contribute an additional $2 billion in humanitarian assistance, while FIFA is expected to raise $75 million for football- and youth-related projects in the territory.

Speaking about the situation in Gaza, Trump stated that the enclave was “no longer a hotbed of radicalism and terror,” pointing to coordinated international efforts aimed at stabilization and recovery.

Senior members of the Board of Peace’s executive bodies also presented detailed recovery plans for Gaza, covering infrastructure development, security arrangements, and international financing.

Senior Executive Council member Jared Kushner introduced a master plan envisioning Gaza as a modern, livable space with sustainable socio-economic development. President of the World Bank Ajay Banga stressed that the council’s financial mechanisms would be based on full transparency and targeted allocation of funds.

Meanwhile, the head of the International Stabilization Forces, General Jasper Jeffers, outlined security measures for maintaining stability, while Ali Shaat, chairman of Gaza’s National Governance Committee, presented coordination mechanisms for reconstruction and engagement with international partners.