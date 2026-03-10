Kazakh Figure Skater Mikhail Shaidorov Nominated for ISU Figure Skating Award

ALMATY – Kazakh figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov has been nominated for the International Skating Union (ISU) Figure Skating Awards, which recognize the most outstanding performances, creativity and achievements in the sport during the season.

Shaidorov was shortlisted in the Best Costume category for his men’s free skating program, with the costume designed by Saken Zhaksybayev and Akmaral Zharaskyzy. The nomination places him among 16 candidates competing in the category.

Public voting for the 2026 ISU awards opened on March 9 and will continue until March 18 through the official ISU website and the ISU mobile app.

The awards ceremony will take place on March 29 at the conclusion of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Prague.

The ISU Figure Skating Awards celebrate the best achievements in the sport each season, honoring not only skaters but also the coaches, choreographers and costume designers whose work contributes to the artistry of figure skating.

First introduced in 2019, the awards recognize excellence across multiple categories. Past hosts have included well-known figures from the skating world, such as Kurt Browning, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, as well as television presenter Elma Smit.