Dimash Qudaibergen Gifts Car to Olympic Champion Mikhail Shaidorov

ALMATY – Dimash Qudaibergen presented the keys of the car to Olympic figure skating champion Mikhail Shaidorov during a special ceremony held in Almaty, following the athlete’s return home.

The ceremonial handover took place on March 1, marking what organizers described as a symbolic gesture of national pride and support for Shaidorov’s historic achievement.

“Not only on my own behalf, but on behalf of all Kazakh citizens, whose spirits soared because of your victory, I am presenting you with the Hyundai Palisade as promised. I wish you strong health, strength and new records,” Qudaibergen wrote on his Instagram channel.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic exchange as the two shared signed keepsakes, with Shaidorov presenting autographed skates and Qudaibergen gifting a signed dombra.

Shaidorov also took to Instagram to thank supporters for their warm reception upon arrival to Almaty.

“Thank you to everyone who was involved in this day — those who organized it, those who came, and those who were simply there. You made this moment special,” he wrote.

The gift follows Shaidorov’s recent Olympic triumph in figure skating, which has been widely celebrated across the country as a landmark moment in Kazakhstan’s sports history.