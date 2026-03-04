Foreign Ministry Expands Evacuation Efforts as More Kazakh Citizens Return Home

ASTANA — The number of Kazakh citizens evacuated from areas affected by escalating tensions in the Middle East continues to rise as additional repatriation flights land, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev said at a March 4 briefing, confirming that no injuries or fatalities among nationals have been reported.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry is operating around the clock through a specially established headquarters to coordinate evacuations, organize new flights, and assist citizens across the region.

Priority in evacuation lists is being given to pensioners, children accompanied by their parents, pregnant women, minors, and persons with disabilities.

According to the ministry, there are currently 47 Kazakh citizens in Iran, 163 in Israel, over 3,000 in Qatar, more than 4,000 in the UAE, and approximately 1,800 in Saudi Arabia.

As of today, 946 citizens have already been repatriated from the escalation zone. A flight from Muscat carrying 314 citizens has arrived in Almaty today, while a second group of approximately 230 citizens is scheduled to depart later along the same route, bringing the total expected returnees via this corridor to more than 500.

Additional repatriation flights are planned today on the Jeddah-Atyrau and Jeddah-Aktau routes, transporting 326 Kazakh citizens.

Evacuations are also being carried out by land due to significant airspace restrictions. Fifteen citizens were assisted in crossing the border from Iran into Turkmenistan and were transported onward to Aktau. Diplomats in Tehran and Yerevan also coordinated the departure of 35 Zar Kuh employees from Iran, who crossed into Armenia by bus.

Given ongoing hostilities and airspace limitations in parts of the region, the Foreign Ministry strongly advises Kazakh citizens to refrain from traveling to Middle Eastern countries until the security situation stabilizes. Nationals currently in the region are urged to enhance personal safety measures, avoid high-risk areas, follow the instructions of local authorities, and maintain regular contact with Kazakhstan’s embassies, consulates, tour operators, and airlines.