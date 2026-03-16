Documentary Explores Human Stories Behind War Through Kazakh Journalist’s Lens

ALMATY – A documentary, “My Syrian Story,” premiered in Almaty on March 10, offering a portrait of Kazakh journalist Akmaral Batalova and her years reporting from Syria, where she documented the human realities of a country shaped by war.

The film offers a deeply personal narrative following Batalova as she travels across the country scarred by war, loss and hardship. Batalova is known as the only female journalist from Kazakhstan who worked in Syria during active hostilities, documenting the lives of civilians caught in the conflict.

Rather than focusing on dramatic headlines or sensationalism, the documentary centers on the voices of ordinary people, stories that are often quiet and overshadowed by fear and suffering.

A story about humanity, not war

The idea and production of the film were led by Aidar Batalov, while the screenplay and direction were handled by Elena Kovardokova.

The documentary traces Batalova’s path from her first reporting trips to Syria to a deeper engagement with the lives of people trying to preserve dignity amid destruction.

According to the filmmakers, the documentary is not intended as a chronicle of war, but rather as a chronicle of humanity. Some scenes, they note, are difficult to watch, yet essential to discuss. Even amid devastation, the film captures moments of compassion and solidarity.

The documentary also highlights the story of two children born to a Kazakh mother and a Syrian father who were caught in the conflict zone in Aleppo. The documentary reveals how Batalova helped organize a special mission to return the children to Kazakhstan, as under Syrian law, children remain with the father in the event of divorce, which made the process particularly difficult. The documentary follows their return and subsequent integration into life in Kazakhstan, which they call their second homeland.

Lessons from conflict

Speaking after the screening, Batalova said the film was meant to remind people that wars often feel distant until their consequences move closer.

“When war happens somewhere far away, it seems like it will never affect us. But today we see that conflicts are moving closer to our region as well,” she said.

Batalova stressed the importance of unity and mutual support regardless of nationality, religion, or social background, noting that such solidarity is essential to prevent violence from spreading.

Director Kovardokova said the film was built from extensive interviews and archival footage.

“One of the biggest challenges was selecting the most important moments from a seven-hour interview and a vast amount of material,” she said, thanking the film’s crew and Batalova for sharing her experiences.

Shared historical ties

Speaking at the event, Honorary Consul of Syria in Kazakhstan Samir Derekh commended the film for highlighting the deep historical connections between Kazakhstan and Syria.

He noted that prominent historical figures associated with the region, including philosopher Al-Farabi and the medieval ruler Sultan Baybars, are buried in Damascus, reflecting a long-standing cultural connection between the two regions.

Derekh described the documentary as a powerful reminder of the human cost of conflict and expressed hope that the film would eventually be translated into Arabic so that audiences in the Middle East could also see it.