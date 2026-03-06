Bright Lights, Big Smiles: International Women’s Day Festivities Await

ASTANA – As International Women’s Day approaches, on this holiday weekend, the cities will come alive with music, and celebrations, offering a rich program of events – from enchanting concerts and theatrical performances to exciting sports competitions. The Astana Times has curated a lineup of activities to help you spend quality time with loved ones over the weekend.

Astana

Ballet Gala, March 7

An evening of grace and grandeur awaits as the country’s top ballet dancers unite for a dazzling gala performance. Featuring excerpts from world-renowned classical works and contemporary choreography, this event showcases the beauty, strength, and elegance of ballet in its purest form.

With stunning costumes, emotive music, and virtuosic technique, it’s a must-see celebration for lovers of high art and timeless stagecraft.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Qazaq Choir Solo concert, March 7

Music lovers can enjoy an evening of rich vocal harmony at this special concert. The ensemble, known for its expressive style and contemporary approach to choral music, brings together professional singers to perform a program showcasing the depth and beauty of collective vocal sound.

Venue: OzgeEpic; 12A Beybarys Sultan Street. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen classical music concerts by candlelight, March 8

Experience the magic of live classical music performed by professional musicians, illuminated by the warm glow of candlelight. The program features masterpieces by Mozart alongside contemporary domestic and international compositions, creating a truly enchanting atmosphere.

Venue: Red Hall; 53 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

VTB League, March 7-8

Experience the thrill of high-energy basketball as Astana takes on MBA- MAI in the VTB League. Get ready for intense competition and an exciting atmosphere.

Venue: Saryarka Cycle Track; 45A Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

MuzArt’s 20 years anniversary concert, March 9–10

Fans of Kazakh pop music will have the opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the renowned group MuzArt, which has been performing for more than two decades.

Founded in 2001 by vocalists Meirambek Bespayev, Kenzhebek Zhanabilov and Saken Maigaziyev, the group is known for blending contemporary pop melodies with elements of traditional Kazakh music. The anniversary concerts promise an evening of memorable songs, nostalgia and vibrant live performances.

Venue: Qazaqconcert; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Concert featuring Ludovico Einaudi’s greatest hits, March 7

Cinema Lab, a group of musicians, is set to introduce an entirely new and unique musical program featuring the works of the renowned Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi. Einaudi’s melodies will resonate in a fresh and innovative interpretation, promising a captivating musical experience.

Ludovico Einaudi is an outstanding contemporary composer, a true icon of neoclassical music, and the mastermind behind the soundtrack of the acclaimed French film “1+1,” which garnered numerous awards. The music of Einaudi, who gave concerts in Kazakhstan last year, has united millions worldwide, becoming an integral part of the global classical music narrative.

​​Venue: Art-Scene; 280 Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Football match, March 7

Experience the excitement of live football as Semei’s Altay Football Club takes on Almaty’s Kairat in a thrilling showdown. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.

Venue: Khan Tengri Stadium; 71/20 Al- Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Concert dedicated to International Women’s Day, March 8

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a festive concert featuring a diverse musical program dedicated to spring, beauty and admiration for women. The evening will bring together talented performers presenting popular melodies and classical compositions in a festive atmosphere.

Venue: Abay Opera House; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen classical music concerts by candlelight, March 8

Enjoy an atmospheric candlelight concert featuring classical and instrumental music. Illuminated by hundreds of candles, the intimate performance creates a serene setting where audiences can fully immerse themselves in the beauty of live music.

Venue: Aubakirova Art Space; 140 Karasay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.