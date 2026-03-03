Bibisara Assaubayeva Returns to World Top 10 in Latest FIDE Rankings

ASTANA – Kazakh International Grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva has climbed back into the world’s top 10 in the latest International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings.

Assaubayeva gained 19 rating points following her performance at the 2026 Tata Steel Chess Challengers tournament in Wijk aan Zee, securing ninth place in the updated women’s world rankings.

China’s Hou Yifan continues to lead the women’s standings.

Assaubayeva is set to compete in the upcoming Candidates Tournament in April. The winner will earn the right to challenge reigning Women’s World Chess Champion Ju Wenjun of China for the title, reported Kazinform on March 2.

Last month, Assaubayeva secured a historic qualification for the 2026 Women’s Freestyle Chess Championship.