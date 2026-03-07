Azerbaijan Thanks Tokayev for Condemning Attack on Nakhchivan

ASTANA — Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for condemning the attack on the Nakhchivan and voicing support for Azerbaijan, describing the gesture as reflecting the brotherly and allied relations between the two countries.

“I express my gratitude to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his condemnation of the attacks on Nakhchivan by the state of Iran and his support for our country, in the spirit of brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan,” wrote Aliyev in a post on X on March 7.

On March 6, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East and prospects for de-escalation, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the call, the ministers exchanged views on the current regional situation and possible diplomatic steps to reduce tensions. The Turkish side expressed serious concern over military attacks targeting the territories of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

The two ministers also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye and agreed to hold a meeting at the level of the two countries’ foreign and transport ministries.

In a March 6 statement, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry has strongly advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to several Middle Eastern countries due to continuing military activity in the region and the closure of airspace in multiple states.

The ministry continues efforts to return Kazakh citizens from the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict in the region. As of March 7, more than 4,700 Kazakh citizens have returned home with the support of both domestic and foreign airlines.

“In addition to air travel, citizens are also being evacuated via land routes. On March 6, Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions abroad organized the departure of seven Kazakh citizens, employees of the company Zarkukh, to the Iran–Armenia border,” said the ministry, adding that 66 citizens have been evacuated from Iran to Kazakhstan so far.