AZAL Plane Crash Investigation Near Aktau Enters Final Stage

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has completed the collection of all key expert findings in the investigation of the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near Aktau on Dec. 25, 2024, with conclusions now being consolidated by an international commission, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said at a March 20 briefing.

“All necessary expert assessments have been received. The process of summarizing and coordinating the results with commission members is now underway,” Bozumbayev said.

According to him, the investigation has incorporated technical analyses from equipment manufacturers, including GPS tracking and navigation systems, as well as from Embraer, the aircraft’s manufacturer.

The commission includes representatives from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia, along with experts from the aircraft manufacturer and international aviation organizations.

In line with international standards, the final technical conclusions of the investigation are expected to be presented in the coming months.

Background of the crash

On Dec. 25, 2024, an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by AZAL crashed near Aktau while performing a flight from Baku to Grozny.

There were 67 people on board, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. The crash resulted in 38 fatalities, while 29 people survived.

Preliminary findings suggested that the aircraft may have been affected by air defense systems during its approach to Grozny.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport released an interim investigation report on Dec. 29, 2025, outlining initial findings.