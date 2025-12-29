AZAL Crash Near Aktau: One Year On, Investigators Cite Possible External Damage

ASTANA — Damage to an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) that crashed near Aktau on Dec. 25 last year was likely caused by damaging elements of a warhead, though their origin has not been established, Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry said in an interim investigation report.

According to the statement, released on the anniversary of the crash, forensic examinations of foreign metallic objects found at the site revealed no traces of explosive substances. However, investigators identified structural damage consistent with the impact of external metal fragments.

Notably, through-hole damage was detected in a section of the aircraft’s hydraulic system tubing, which experts say could have been caused by iron-based metallic fragments.

Investigators continue to study data storage devices from the aircraft’s central maintenance computer and GPS modules. Data extraction from the maintenance computer cassette was not possible on-site due to thermal damage, and the commission is coordinating with international partners to retrieve and analyze the information. GPS data extraction is complete, and analysis is ongoing.

The investigation commission continues to review flight recorder data and risk assessment procedures for flights over or near conflict zones. The ministry emphasized that all findings remain preliminary and that conclusions will be based solely on verified facts. The complete report will be published upon completion of the investigation.

The crash claimed 38 lives, including three crew members, out of 67 people on board. The aircraft was operating a scheduled flight from Baku to Grozny.