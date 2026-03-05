Air Astana Suspends Middle East Flights as 2,111 Kazakh Citizens Return Home

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Air Astana has extended the suspension of several regular flights to the Middle East amid ongoing regional disruptions, the airline announced on March 5, as authorities continue efforts to bring citizens home. According to the Civil Aviation Committee, 2,111 Kazakh citizens have returned from the region since March 3.

According to the company’s statement, regular flights to Dubai, Jeddah, Medina, and Doha will remain suspended through March 10, while ticket sales to these destinations have been halted until March 17.

Passengers affected by the cancellations are offered flexible options. The airline allows free rebooking until April 30, while ticket refunds are available until March 11.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan continues efforts to return its citizens from the Middle East. During the night of March 4–5, five flights operated by Air Astana and FlyDubai arrived in Kazakhstan, carrying 851 passengers, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry reported.

“In total, 12 flights from Middle Eastern countries to Kazakhstan have been carried out since March 3, bringing 2,111 passengers back to the country,” the committee said in a statement.

Authorities expect that around 4,000 citizens will be returned to Kazakhstan from Middle Eastern countries, taking into account flights scheduled for today. The ministry added that the repatriation effort continues in coordination with relevant government agencies and airlines.