Kazakhstan Continues Repatriation of Citizens from Middle East

ASTANA — Another group of Kazakh citizens has returned home from the Middle East. On the night of March 4-5, Air Astana and FlyDubai operated five flights to Kazakhstan, transporting 851 passengers.

In addition, 34 Kazakh employees of the Zar Kuh company were evacuated from Iran via the Armenian checkpoint at Agarak with assistance from the Kazakh Embassy in Armenia. Their flight from Yerevan to Almaty via Moscow is scheduled for March 5, according to Kazinform.

Several flights are scheduled for March 5 by Kazakh and foreign airlines to repatriate passengers to Kazakhstan, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Transport Ministry reported.

Air Astana is scheduled to operate two flights on the Jeddah-Aktau-Almaty and Jeddah-Atyrau-Almaty routes. SCAT Airlines plans to operate two flights on the Muscat-Almaty route. Air Arabia is operating a flight on the Sharjah-Almaty route, with a second flight scheduled for later in the day. FlyDubai is scheduled to operate flights from Dubai to Almaty and Astana.

Since March 3, 12 flights have operated from the Middle East to Kazakhstan, carrying 2,111 passengers. Including flights scheduled for today, approximately 4,000 citizens will be returned to Kazakhstan from the Middle East.