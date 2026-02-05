US Reaffirms Support for Kazakhstan’s Regional Role and Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – The United States has reaffirmed its support for Kazakhstan’s continued regional integration and development, including through platforms such as C5+1, following talks between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4.

During the meeting, Landau and Kosherbayev discussed political and economic cooperation, the expansion of trade and investment ties, collaboration on energy and critical minerals, and key regional and global security topics, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States. Particular attention was given to the U.S. initiative to establish a Peace Council and Kazakhstan’s role as a founding participant, as well as preparations for Kazakhstan’s participation in the G20 Summit scheduled for December in Miami.

Kosherbayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s strategic importance in ensuring the resilience of global supply chains for energy resources and critical minerals, identifying cooperation in this area as a key pillar of engagement with the United States.

Landau described Kazakhstan as a reliable partner in Central Asia and internationally, expressing confidence that continued high-level contacts would provide additional momentum for bilateral relations and practical cooperation.

The officials also reviewed the implementation of previously reached agreements and investment projects totaling approximately $17 billion, agreed following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Washington, D.C., and the C5+1 Leaders’ Summit.