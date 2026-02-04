US Delegation to Visit Kazakhstan in March to Boost Bilateral Ties

ALMATY – Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev discussed the upcoming visit of the United States’ congressional delegation to Kazakhstan in March during his Feb. 3 meeting with Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast and Senator Steve Daines in Washington, as part of his official visit to the U.S.

The parties reviewed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation, with particular emphasis on strengthening trade and economic ties, advancing political dialogue, and expanding interparliamentary engagement, in line with the key priorities of the bilateral agenda, the ministry’s press service reported on Feb. 4.

Kosherbayev emphasized the strategic nature of relations between the two countries and underscored the importance of intensifying contacts between legislative bodies as an effective mechanism for promoting joint initiatives.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to continue efforts to support initiatives to deepen trade and economic cooperation, including projects related to critical minerals.

Daines highlighted Kazakhstan’s balanced and constructive foreign policy and emphasized the importance of establishing favorable legislative conditions in the U.S. Congress to expand bilateral business ties, including through the introduction of Permanent Normal Trade Relations. He informed that work to adopt the necessary legislative measures to repeal the Jackson-Vanik amendment in the foreseeable future is underway.