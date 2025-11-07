US Congress Moves to Repeal Jackson-Vanik, Expand Trade with Central Asia

ASTANA — The United States (U.S.) Congress has introduced identical bills to repeal the Jackson-Vanik Amendment and grant permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) to Central Asian countries.

The bill, titled S.3103, authorizes the extension of nondiscriminatory treatment (normal trade relations) to products of certain countries, reported Kazinform on Nov. 6.

Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, announced that his resolution marking ten years of U.S.–Central Asia cooperation was approved by the Senate last night. The resolution was co-sponsored by Senators Gary Peters (a Democrat from Michigan), Jim Risch (a Republican from Idaho), Chris Murphy (a Democrat from Connecticut), David McCormick (a Republican from Pennsylvania), and Jacky Rosen (a Democrat from Nevada).

“Central Asia is a strategically critical region. Since the launch of the C5+1 in 2015, we have made substantial progress in deepening relationships between the US and the five Central Asian nations – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. I have travelled to all five countries and deeply appreciate our shared goals of boosting trade and national security. I am proud this resolution passed the Senate and look forward to continuing our partnerships,” Daines said.

In the House of Representatives, the companion bill, H.R. 5917, was introduced by Congresswoman Carol Miller (a Republican from West Virginia) and Congressman Jimmy Panetta (a Democrat from California). It also seeks to extend normal trade relations to goods from Central Asian countries.

At a State Department reception for Central Asian foreign ministers, Senator Risch said he and his colleagues had joined Senator Daines in introducing legislation to remove outdated barriers to economic cooperation by lifting the Jackson-Vanik Amendment restrictions.

Adopted in 1974 as part of the U.S. Trade Act, the Jackson-Vanik Amendment restricts trade with countries that violate human rights. Kazakhstan has long called on the US to repeal it, but progress has been slow, as the decision requires congressional approval.

Ending Jackson-Vanik would formally remove a Cold War-era restriction that still technically limits US-Kazakhstan trade. It would strengthen Kazakhstan’s image as a reliable strategic partner, boost investor confidence, and expand access to U.S. markets, technologies, and financing.