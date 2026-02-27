Tokayev, Vučić Joint Statement Highlights Expanded Strategic Partnership

ASTANA — Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić adopted a Joint Statement reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Serbia on Feb. 27 as the two countries mark 30 years of diplomatic relations.

The Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and international law. Serbia expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, while both sides positively assessed ongoing political and economic reforms and national development initiatives in their respective countries, reported Akorda.

The leaders welcomed the growth in bilateral trade and pledged to expand cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, digital development and artificial intelligence. They highlighted the role of the Intergovernmental Commission and business platforms in advancing economic ties and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the Free Trade Agreement between Serbia and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The launch of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade, cooperation in education, science, culture and humanitarian exchanges, and Serbia’s interest in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route were also noted. Kazakhstan confirmed its intention to participate in EXPO 2027 in Belgrade.

The Presidents reiterated mutual support within international organizations, joint efforts on the initiative to establish the International Agency for Biological Security, cooperation in promoting interreligious dialogue, support for the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Almaty, and engagement in upcoming environmental initiatives. They expressed confidence that the visit would give new impetus to comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

Kazakhstan and Serbia sign 10 cooperation agreements

Also, in the presence of the two Presidents, a package of ten interagency documents was exchanged, reflecting the growing scope and practical orientation of Kazakh-Serbian relations. The agreements include a memorandum of cooperation in healthcare between relevant ministries and a partnership and cooperation memorandum between Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office and Serbia’s Ministry of Justice.

Particular emphasis was placed on digital transformation. Two memorandums of understanding were signed between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and its Serbian counterparts, covering cooperation in artificial intelligence, telecommunications, digitalization and e-government development.

The sides also formalized cooperation in agriculture and veterinary medicine, science and higher education, and innovation. Cultural ties were strengthened through memorandums on cooperation in cinematography and the protection of intangible cultural heritage.

In addition, investment and institutional collaboration were reinforced by agreements between Kazakh Invest, the national investment company, and the Serbian Development Agency, and between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and the Diplomatic Academy of Serbia.