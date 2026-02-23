The Telegraph Includes Bozzhyra Tract in Mangystau Region Among World’s 10 Must-Visit Deserts

ASTANA — The British newspaper The Telegraph has included the Bozzhyra Tract in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region in its list of “The 10 deserts you must visit in your lifetime” on Feb. 18, highlighting the site’s dramatic landscapes and growing tourism potential.

Describing the Bozzhyra Tract on the Ustyurt Plateau, the publication highlights its dramatic landscapes and unique geological formations.

“The wealth of geological wonders on offer is of far greater value than the store of mineral reserves that have been unearthed in the region. Look beyond mines and gas plants to find colourful, stripey mountains, valleys of enormous stone balls and complex subterranean mosques,” the article reads.

The article emphasizes the area’s colossal cliffs, chalk formations and limestone curves, as well as its remote access via 4×4 from Aktau. It also notes ongoing tourism development in the region, including planned infrastructure such as rail stations, a new airport and resort facilities.

Bozzhyra appears on the list alongside some of the world’s most iconic deserts, including the Sahara, Atacama Desert, Namib Desert, Antarctica, Wadi Rum, Kalahari Desert, Gobi Desert, Colorado Plateau and Rub’ al Khali.