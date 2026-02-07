Starlink Launches Satellite Internet Service in Tajikistan

ALMATY – Satellite internet provider Starlink, operated by SpaceX, has officially launched operations in Tajikistan, as it was announced on Feb. 5 on the company’s X page.

The expansion represents another step in the company’s growing footprint across Central Asia and the broader CIS region. Starlink is already operational in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Moldova, and several other countries, providing broadband access to remote and underserved areas.

Globally, Starlink now serves more than 100 countries, including North and South America, most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Africa and Asia, reflecting the rapid growth of satellite-based connectivity worldwide.