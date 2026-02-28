SCAT, Boeing Break Ground on Central Asia’s Largest Aircraft Maintenance Hub in Shymkent

ASTANA – SCAT Airlines and Boeing kicked off the construction of what is expected to become Central Asia’s largest aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) center in Shymkent in southern Kazakhstan on Feb. 27, a project aimed at expanding the nation’s aviation infrastructure and servicing capacity.

“The initiative to establish the center gained international momentum during the head of state’s working visit to the United States, where prospects for expanding strategic cooperation, including the implementation of the MRO project in Shymkent, were discussed at a meeting with Boeing’s leadership,” said the Kazakh Transport Ministry in a Feb. 27 statement.

According to the ministry, the new complex is expected to become the largest aircraft maintenance and repair facility in Central Asia and one of the most significant infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan’s aviation industry. It entails the creation of a modern, full-cycle production center focused on servicing Boeing aircraft, including the Boeing 737 family, Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft, and prospective programs involving wide-body Boeing 777 jets. Plans also include the potential acquisition of additional Boeing aircraft.

The complex will be built on a 10-hectare site. The total engineering and technical infrastructure will exceed 45,000 square meters, including more than six hectares of aircraft parking. At least 15 high-tech facilities are planned for the project.

“The implementation of the project will enable Kazakhstan to establish a modern, world-class service base capable of attracting foreign airlines to service their aircraft, expanding industry expertise, and creating new, highly skilled jobs,” said the ministry.