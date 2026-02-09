New Constitution Aims to Bring Talent Back to Kazakhstan Amid High Student Outflow

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s updated Constitution establishes a strong legal framework for education, science, and creative freedom, which officials say is essential for unlocking the country’s intellectual potential and encouraging the return of talent, as Kazakhstan remains among the top nations worldwide for students studying abroad.

Aigul Sadvakassova, director of the Institute of Philosophy, Political Science, and Religious Studies, noted that Kazakhstan is among the top nations globally in terms of the number of students studying abroad, with more than 90,000 Kazakhstan’s students enrolled in foreign universities, according to data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics.

Speaking at a meeting of the Constitutional Reform Commission, she also pointed out that Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly attractive to international students. As part of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education’s Study in Kazakhstan initiative, around 30,000 international students have already chosen to pursue their education in the country, Kazinform reported on Feb. 7.

Sadvakassova said the revised Constitution provides a comprehensive foundation for personal and intellectual development through education, science, and creativity.

According to her, strengthened guarantees for intellectual property and creative freedom are particularly important for encouraging the return of young professionals educated abroad. While international academic mobility remains high, the key question today is whether the state has created the institutional conditions needed for this potential to return and be fully realized within Kazakhstan.