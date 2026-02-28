More Than 700 Potential Springs Identified Across Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s National Hydrogeological Service (Kazhydrogeology) has identified 711 potential springs across the country as part of a nationwide inventory effort, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation reported on Feb. 23.

The springs are being considered as an additional source of water supply amid growing water shortages. In addition to the newly identified sites, specialists compiled a map of 2,772 springs using archival and historical data.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan has explored 4,803 underground water deposits for drinking and technical use and irrigation, among other purposes. Operational reserves recorded on the state balance reach 43.2 million cubic meters per day, of which approximately 1.5 million cubic meters per day, or 3.6%, are currently in use.

Of the total reserves, 21.2 million cubic meters per day are allocated to household and drinking water supply, 2.4 million cubic meters per day to industrial and technical needs, and 19.6 million cubic meters per day to irrigation.

Kazakhstan also maintains a state groundwater monitoring network that includes nearly 4,000 observation wells, allowing authorities to track water levels, temperature and quality.

“As part of efforts to digitalize the hydrogeological sector, work is underway to integrate both monitoring and production wells into the National Water Resources Information System,” said Bolat Bekniyaz, chairman of the management board of Kazhydrogeology.

Kazhydrogeology was established in April 2024 following a government resolution signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The institution was tasked with inventorying hydrogeological wells and groundwater deposits, creating a comprehensive database and introducing automated monitoring systems as part of a broader digitalization effort in the water management sector.