Kazakhstan Establishes National Hydrogeological Service to Boost Water Resource Management

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed a government resolution to create the Kazhydrogeology national hydrogeological service on April 30, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The new service is expected to thoroughly inventory hydrogeological water intake wells, deposits, and groundwater areas. Consequently, a comprehensive database covering more than 4,300 explored groundwater areas and deposits should be created, with the operating reserves included in the state balance.

In addition, Kazhydrogeology plans to introduce an automated groundwater monitoring system as part of a comprehensive digitalization initiative for the hydrogeological area.

Prospecting and exploratory work are also planned as part of the new service’s activities to increase the volume of available underground water resources in water-scarce regions of Kazakhstan. At the same time, work will be carried out on an ongoing basis to provide the population and economic sectors with underground water, including irrigation.

Also, Kazhydrogeology is supposed to grant licenses for the search and exploration of groundwater and drilling hydrogeological wells, as well as to carry out practical work on the use of geothermal resources of groundwater (an alternative energy source) for the needs of thermal power engineering, greenhouses and fish farms.

The identified measures will make it possible to resolve problems in water management at all levels.