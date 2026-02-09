Kazakhstan’s Insurance Market Assets Reach Almost $8 Billion in 2025

By Dana Omirgazy  in Nation on 9 February 2026

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s insurance sector expanded in 2025, with assets rising to 3.9 trillion tenge (US$7.9 billion) and insurance premiums growing 12.5% year-on-year to 1.7 trillion tenge (US$3.4 billion), driven mainly by voluntary personal and property insurance and higher investment income.

Photo credit: inbusiness.kz

As of Jan. 1, the market comprised 25 insurance companies, including 10 life insurers. Securities accounted for 74.8% (2.9 trillion tenge, or $5.9 billion), followed by cash and bank deposits at 7.7% and insurance receivables at 4.1%.

Liabilities increased 28.7% to 2.8 trillion tenge (US$5.7 billion), while equity capital rose 16.7% to 1.1 trillion tenge (US$2.2 billion). Net profit for the year reached 245.6 billion tenge (US$497.9 million), the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market reported on Feb. 5.

Premium growth was led by voluntary personal insurance, which reached 846.4 billion tenge (US$1.7 billion), up 6.2%, and voluntary property insurance, up 25.8% to 576.4 billion tenge (US$1.2 billion). Compulsory insurance premiums totaled 271.8 billion tenge (US$551 million), an 8% increase from 2024.

Insurance payouts climbed 38.1% to 461.4 billion tenge (US$935.3 million), largely due to a sharp rise in property insurance claims. A total of 1.7 million insurance payments were made during the year.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »