Kazakhstan’s Insurance Market Assets Reach Almost $8 Billion in 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s insurance sector expanded in 2025, with assets rising to 3.9 trillion tenge (US$7.9 billion) and insurance premiums growing 12.5% year-on-year to 1.7 trillion tenge (US$3.4 billion), driven mainly by voluntary personal and property insurance and higher investment income.

As of Jan. 1, the market comprised 25 insurance companies, including 10 life insurers. Securities accounted for 74.8% (2.9 trillion tenge, or $5.9 billion), followed by cash and bank deposits at 7.7% and insurance receivables at 4.1%.

Liabilities increased 28.7% to 2.8 trillion tenge (US$5.7 billion), while equity capital rose 16.7% to 1.1 trillion tenge (US$2.2 billion). Net profit for the year reached 245.6 billion tenge (US$497.9 million), the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market reported on Feb. 5.

Premium growth was led by voluntary personal insurance, which reached 846.4 billion tenge (US$1.7 billion), up 6.2%, and voluntary property insurance, up 25.8% to 576.4 billion tenge (US$1.2 billion). Compulsory insurance premiums totaled 271.8 billion tenge (US$551 million), an 8% increase from 2024.

Insurance payouts climbed 38.1% to 461.4 billion tenge (US$935.3 million), largely due to a sharp rise in property insurance claims. A total of 1.7 million insurance payments were made during the year.