Kazakhstan’s Aviation Sector Posts Steady Growth as International Network Expands

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s aviation industry continues to demonstrate sustainable growth across key performance indicators, officials said at a Feb. 25 meeting of the Ministry of Transport attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and regional authorities.

Authorities emphasized the strategic importance of aviation for Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development, regional connectivity, international engagement, and investment attractiveness, the Ministry of Transport reported.

Passenger traffic and safety indicators rise

In 2025, Kazakhstan’s airports served 31.8 million passengers, up from 29.7 million in 2024, while cargo volumes reached 173,300 tons, up from 170,900 tons a year earlier. Total passenger traffic carried by airlines amounted to 20.7 million people, including 15.4 million transported by domestic carriers.

Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev reported that growth in operational indicators has been accompanied by systematic efforts to strengthen safety. Kazakhstan’s compliance with international aviation safety standards reached 95.7%, placing the country among the world’s top 20 and above global and regional averages.

Oversight of passenger rights has also been reinforced. In 2025, authorities conducted 27 unscheduled inspections of airlines and airports and applied administrative measures where necessary.

During the year, regulators carried out 994 inspections and issued 960 permits. A specialized Aviation Accident Investigation Center was established with state support to enhance investigative capacity, aiming to achieve 80% compliance with international standards in this area.

Domestic connectivity and subsidized routes

According to the officials, five Kazakh airlines operate 56 domestic routes. To ensure accessibility for remote regions, the government subsidized 23 routes in 2025, enabling transportation for approximately 520,000 passengers. In 2026, subsidies will extend to 24 routes, with further expansion planned.

Digital solutions are also being actively implemented, including automated passport control systems, biometric passenger identification and adoption of the international e-Freight standard, which has reduced cargo processing times from 24 hours to 1 hour. Authorities are additionally developing regulatory frameworks for Urban Air Mobility, including unmanned aerial vehicles, eVTOL technologies and the construction of vertiports.

The aviation sector employs nearly 25,000 people, with annual demand exceeding 600 specialists.

During the first official visit to Kazakhstan in July 2025 by the President of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Salvatore Sciacchitano, a declaration was signed to develop a Civil Aviation Master Plan through 2050. An ICAO expert mission is expected to arrive in February–March 2026 to begin practical implementation. Kazakhstan also plans to participate in the ICAO Council elections scheduled for November 2026.

In 2026, Kazakhstan will continue expanding and restoring international routes across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Officials noted that expanding routes will strengthen trade, tourism, and cultural ties while reinforcing Kazakhstan’s position as a regional aviation hub.

Runway maintenance at Astana airport

Separately, Astana International Airport announced scheduled runway maintenance from April 15 to May 31. During this period, the runway will be temporarily closed daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Astana time in accordance with approved documentation and NOTAM notices, reported the airport’s press service.

The works are aimed at maintaining aerodrome infrastructure and lighting systems to ensure operational reliability and flight safety. All international and domestic flights scheduled during the affected hours have been rescheduled to earlier or later times in coordination with airlines and state authorities.

The airport will continue normal operations outside the temporary restriction period and advises passengers to verify flight schedules with their airlines.