Kazakhstan’s Aviation Sector Gears Up for Major 2030 Expansion

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s civil aviation sector saw notable growth in 2024, with airlines carrying 14.7 million passengers, an 11% increase from the previous year, said Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev during a Feb. 19 government meeting.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Kazakhstan’s flight safety rating of 82% exceeds the global average of 70.8%. Last year, the European Commission removed all flight restrictions on Kazakh airlines to EU countries.

Lastayev said ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano will visit Kazakhstan for the first time, marking a new chapter in the country’s cooperation with the organization.

Kazakhstan’s aviation industry is expanding through the growth of its route network and modernization of its fleet. Six airlines currently operate 56 domestic routes, while international air traffic has expanded to 31 countries and 58 cities, with flights on 119 routes.

Last year, 12 new flights to six major destinations, including Mumbai, Jeddah, and Prague, were launched. This year, 16 more international destinations are planned, including Rome, Shanghai, and Munich.

With a workforce of 23,000, Kazakhstan’s civil aviation sector requires 500-600 new specialists annually. The Civil Aviation Academy and other training centers are crucial in meeting this demand. Efforts are underway to obtain European aviation certifications to reduce the country’s reliance on foreign pilots.

The aviation industry is also undergoing a digital transformation. Key initiatives include an electronic document management system for cargo transport, an e-identity card system for passengers, and biometric identification.

A digital insurance service for flight delays is being implemented to allow passengers to insure against delays and receive instant compensation.

By 2030, Kazakhstan aims to increase passenger traffic from 14.7 million to 26 million, raise processed cargo volumes from 170,000 to 500,000 tons, expand the aircraft fleet from 104 to 221, and grow international destinations from 119 to 200.