Kazakhstan, World Bank Plan Up to $1 Billion Annually Under New Partnership Framework

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the World Bank Group have discussed a new partnership framework for 2026-2031 that could provide up to $1 billion in annual financing to support infrastructure, private-sector growth, and economic reforms. Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin met with World Bank representatives on Feb. 12 to review the draft strategy and outline priority areas for cooperation.

According to Zhumangarin, the proposed strategy aligns with Kazakhstan’s national priorities, including transport and digital connectivity, climate initiatives, water and energy services, financial market development, private investment and renewable energy. He described the partnership as strategic, combining financing with technical and analytical support through the joint economic research program, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

Results of the 2020-2025 cooperation

The meeting also reviewed the results of the 2020-2025 strategy, which delivered 14 projects worth $4.2 billion. These included the development of the Western Europe-Western China international transit corridor, the reconstruction of the Almaty-Khorgos highway, and the modernization of irrigation and drainage systems.

World Bank Country Manager Andrei Mikhnev said transport projects improved connectivity for over five million people, cut travel time by two-thirds, reduced transport costs by 35% and created more than 1,200 permanent jobs.

More than 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises received grants and advisory support, while 175 startups generated $41 million in sales and attracted $16 million in investment. Irrigation upgrades covered 92,000 hectares, benefiting 94,000 users and modernizing 763 kilometers of canals. The International Finance Corporation will continue supporting public-private partnerships and private investment, including projects involving Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The draft framework will be refined and submitted to the World Bank’s Board of Directors for approval.