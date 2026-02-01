Kazakhstan to Launch AI-Powered Digital Assistant for Tourists

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will introduce an AI-powered digital assistant for tourists as part of efforts to scale up a national electronic tourism service based on the Kazakhstan.Travel platform.

According to Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Baurzhan Rapikov, work to populate the platform’s database will begin in February, to create a unified digital tourism ecosystem, Kazinform reported on Jan. 29.

For visitors to Kazakhstan, the upgraded Kazakhstan.Travel platform will offer more than a calendar of events. New features will include a route builder, online booking, and an integrated AI assistant to help plan trips and navigate travel options.

Following the update, tourism businesses will gain access to a digital showcase for tourism products, personal user accounts, demand analytics, digitized government support services, and standardized training materials.

The state is expected to benefit from the project through digitized tourism data, improved infrastructure planning, centralized analytics, and enhanced monitoring.

Also, an AI-powered service called KazTuristBot will be launched. The digital assistant will provide tourists with personalized recommendations, trip-planning tools, and round-the-clock support.