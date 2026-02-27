Kazakhstan Ratifies Migration Agreement with Austria

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and Austria will establish a legal mechanism for the mutual return of irregular migrants following the ratification of a bilateral readmission agreement by the Mazhilis, the lower chamber of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, on Feb. 25.

The Mazhilis approved the agreement between Kazakh and Austrian governments on the Readmission and Transit of Persons with Illegal Stay. The agreement aims to create a clear legal framework for cooperation between the two countries in matters related to the readmission and transit of individuals who are present in violation of national migration laws.

Under the agreement, the two sides will establish defined procedures and timelines for returning individuals who do not meet, or have ceased to meet, the conditions for entry, stay or residence in the territory of one of the parties.

The document outlines coordinated procedures for the identification, acceptance, transfer and transit of such individuals. In cases involving third-country nationals, their return will be carried out to the state of their citizenship. Stateless persons will be returned to their country of last permanent residence or to the country that issued their travel documents.

Earlier, Kazakhstan ratified a law formalizing an agreement with France on the readmission of citizens.