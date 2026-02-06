Kazakhstan Highlights Critical Minerals Potential at Conference in US

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the first conference on critical minerals on Feb. 4 in Washington, the United States, at the invitation of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscoring Kazakhstan’s growing role in strengthening global supply chains for strategically important resources.

Discussions focused on enhancing international cooperation in the extraction, processing, and transportation of critical raw materials, as well as on reducing vulnerabilities in global supply networks. The conference brought together representatives from more than 50 countries, as well as executives from Kazakh mining companies.

Speaking at the event, Kosherbayev outlined Kazakhstan’s potential in the critical minerals sector and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to make a practical contribution to the development of reliable and sustainable global supply chains. He noted that Kazakhstan possesses substantial mineral reserves, a well-developed processing industry, modern infrastructure, a stable political system, and a predictable regulatory environment.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan is capable of supplying 20 out of the 60 critical minerals included on the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) list, delivering them as finished or processed products used in key sectors of the global economy.

Particular attention during the conference was given to the implementation of the memorandum of cooperation on critical minerals between Kazakhstan and the U.S., signed following the Kazakh President’s visit to Washington in November 2025.

Speaking at the event, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance expressed concern that the global market for critical minerals is currently under strain. He noted that supply chains remain fragile, while asset and commodity prices continue to decline due to forces beyond the control of any single country.

According to Vance, the Trump administration is proposing a concrete mechanism to restore the global critical minerals market to a healthier, more competitive state, as reported by the Kazinform news agency.

“We will establish reference prices for critical minerals at every stage of production that reflect their true market value,” Vance said.

Rubio said he hoped to use the meeting to address what he described as an international challenge requiring multilateral solutions.

“I don’t need to explain to anyone here that critical minerals are essential for the devices we use every day. They power our infrastructure, our industry, and our national defense – something that isn’t talked about enough, but is a key part of all of this. Our goal is to create a reliable global market and a sustainable global supply that is accessible to everyone, in every country, at an affordable price,” Rubio said.