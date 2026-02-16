Kazakhstan, Finland in Talks on Tractor Production Localization, Agritech

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Finland discussed plans to localize agricultural tractor production and expand cooperation in agritech during a working visit to Finland by Vice Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhekhanuly.

The talks focused on technology transfer, joint investment projects and expanding trade in agricultural products as Kazakhstan seeks to diversify export routes and increase the share of higher-value-added goods.

Kenzhekhanuly led a delegation that included deputy akims (governors) of several regions and representatives of agribusiness and export-oriented companies, reported the Agriculture Ministry on Feb. 16.

The delegation held meetings with EastCham Finland and Finnish companies Agronic Oy, Pel-Tuote Oy, Sampo-Rosenlew Oy, Suokone Oy, the Finnish Cereal Committee, and tractor manufacturer Valtra.

Kazakhstan views Finland as a strategic partner in agritech, sustainable resource management and food processing technologies.

“We are interested in expanding practical cooperation with Finnish companies, including the introduction of modern technologies, implementation of joint investment projects and localization of agricultural machinery production,” Kenzhekhanuly said.

He added that Kazakhstan’s agricultural policy is aimed at diversifying export routes, expanding export geography and increasing the share of higher value-added products. In this context, the Baltic direction is considered promising for accessing Scandinavian and Northern European markets, he said.

During a separate meeting with Permanent Secretary of Finland’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Pekka Pesonen, the officials discussed bilateral agricultural trade, technology exchange and cooperation in sustainable farming. They agreed to hold the next meeting of the Kazakhstan-Finland working group on agricultural cooperation.

Discussions with Valtra focused on the potential localization of tractor manufacturing in Kazakhstan. The ministry said it is ready to support the practical implementation of joint projects.

The discussions build on the strategic partnership reaffirmed by Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb in October 2025, when the two countries agreed to expand cooperation in the economy, trade and investment.