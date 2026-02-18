Kazakhstan Expands Range of Domestically Produced Rare Metals

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has expanded its range of domestically produced rare metals, strengthening the sector’s role in economic diversification and the development of high-tech industries, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev said at a Feb. 17 government meeting.

According to the minister, the rare metals sector has significant growth potential and is well-positioned for export markets. Kazakh-produced rare metals are supplied to leading global manufacturers in the aviation and marine industries, electronics, and electric vehicle production.

Over the past two years, Kazakhstan’s production lineup has been expanded to include new products such as technical selenium and high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate. These materials are widely used in alternative energy technologies and energy storage systems.

Nagaspayev noted that further expansion is planned this year. A production line for gallium is expected to be commissioned, following the signing of an offtake agreement between ERG and Mitsubishi Corporation during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Japan in December last year.

In addition, Kazakhstan plans to launch refined antimony production with an annual capacity of 2,400 tons. With the introduction of these facilities, the country is positioning itself as a key player in the mining and metallurgical complex.