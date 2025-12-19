Kazakhstan, Japan Expand Strategic Collaboration Across Critical Minerals, Smart Technologies, and Infrastructure

ALMATY — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official trip to Japan continued with a series of meetings with senior executives of leading Japanese corporations, resulting in new momentum for cooperation in critical minerals, industrial manufacturing, smart technologies, and workforce development.

As part of his official visit, President Tokayev met with Ichiro Takahara, Chairman of the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in geological exploration, mining, processing of critical minerals, and sustainable resource management, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayec welcomed JOGMEC’s increasing interest in Kazakhstan, noting the organization’s strategic importance for Japan’s energy and mineral security. Tokayev emphasized that the opening of a JOGMEC representative office in Kazakhstan would significantly improve the coordination of joint projects and encourage greater participation of Japanese industrial and technological companies in the country’s mineral sector.

Expanding industrial investments

During a meeting with Tatsuo Yasunaga, Chairman of the Board of Mitsui, President Tokayev expressed appreciation for the company’s long-standing presence in Kazakhstan and its contribution to strengthening bilateral economic ties. Mitsui continues to play an important global role in supply chain development, infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects.

Tokayev welcomed Mitsui’s plans to participate in constructing a large industrial complex in Astana dedicated to the overhaul and restoration of equipment. He also identified critical minerals, transport and logistics, and disaster-prevention technologies as priority areas for expanded partnership.

Establishing training center in Kazakhstan

President Tokayev also received Hiroyuki Ogawa, Chairman of Komatsu, who reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Kazakhstan as a long-term partner. Tokayev praised Komatsu for its significant contribution to the development of the country’s mining infrastructure and welcomed the company’s decision to build an industrial complex in Astana for major repairs and restoration of heavy machinery.

Ogawa emphasized that Central Asia represents a strategically important region with considerable potential. The new facility, he said, would become the largest Komatsu service hub in the area, reducing maintenance costs and downtime for mining companies while ensuring rapid technical support.

Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s strong interest in expanding localized production and strengthening industrial cooperation. He also supported Komatsu’s initiative to establish a regional training center for operators, mechanics, and engineers, noting that such a facility would become an important investment in human capital and a practical step toward deepening technological partnership.

Equipment localization and green technologies

In a separate meeting, Tokayev held talks with Masafumi Senzaki, President of Hitachi Construction Machinery, focusing on expanding collaboration with Kazakhstan’s mining enterprises. President Tokayev underlined that Kazakhstan remains one of Hitachi’s key partners in the region and is ready to intensify mutually beneficial cooperation.

Tokayev stressed the importance of localizing production and repair of equipment used in ore extraction, highlighting opportunities in digital technologies, green solutions, and autonomous transport systems.

Senzaki noted that the development of high-tech, low-carbon, and safe mining solutions is one of Hitachi’s global priorities, and these approaches will be actively integrated into projects implemented in Kazakhstan.