Kazakhstan Expands Digital Transit Role with New South Route to UAE

ASTANA — Kazakhstan seeks to strengthen its position as a regional digital transit hub with the launch of the South Route telecommunications corridor, a new infrastructure link connecting Central Asia directly to the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East. The project was launched by the international division of e& Carrier & Wholesale in partnership with Kazakhstan’s telecom operator TNS Global.

The route establishes an additional digital connection between Central Asia and the Middle East, providing an alternative channel for international internet traffic. It is designed to enhance network resilience, reduce latency, and expand connectivity for telecom operators, cloud providers, and multinational companies operating in the region, reported TNS Global on Feb. 13.

Passing through Kazakhstan, the corridor reinforces the country’s strategic role as a digital bridge between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The project contributes to the development of the Digital Silk Road, a system of transregional data routes connecting major economic and technology markets. By diversifying traffic flows, the new link strengthens international connectivity and supports the growth of cross-border digital services.

The project’s infrastructure backbone is provided by TNS Global, a telecommunications company founded in 1994 in Almaty and part of DAR International Group. The company operates more than 14,500 kilometers of fiber-optic networks and maintains over 30 cross-border connections across Central Asia. It delivers carrier-grade data transmission, internet transit, and digital connectivity services to telecom operators, corporate clients, and global technology platforms.

Its partner, e& Carrier & Wholesale, is the international division of e&, formerly known as Etisalat, one of the largest telecom groups in the Middle East. The new corridor is expected to attract demand from cloud platforms, international corporate networks, and digital service providers, while also supporting data center development and the expansion of Kazakhstan’s IT sector.

By enhancing digital connectivity between Central Asia and the Middle East, the South Route further consolidates Kazakhstan’s role as a key component of the region’s international telecommunications infrastructure.