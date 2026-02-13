Kazakhstan, EBRD Extend SME Partnership to 2030, Launch Investment-Focused Initiative

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Ministry of National Economy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have extended their partnership on small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) support through 2030 and unveiled a new initiative to strengthen the investment potential of medium-sized businesses.

The announcement was made during the 13th annual meeting of the Coordinating Committee for SME Support Programs.

Deputy Minister of National Economy Yerlan Sagnayev noted that since cooperation began in 2013, joint efforts have centered on entrepreneurship development, advisory services, and employment growth. More than 2,700 consulting projects have been financed and over 300 training sessions delivered, creating approximately 10,000 jobs. Additionally, 17% of participating firms advanced to higher business categories within 18 months of completing their projects.

The extension was formalized on Jan. 20, 2025, when the parties signed a supplementary agreement that extended the program until 2030, the ministry’s press service reported on Feb. 13.

“Cooperation with the EBRD remains an effective tool for strengthening the SME sector. The extension reflects our shared commitment to measurable outcomes, including job creation, business expansion, and stronger market competitiveness,” Sagnayev said.

Alongside the extension, the partners introduced a new program titled Enhancing the Investment Attractiveness of Medium-Sized Enterprises, aimed at companies with significant growth potential and designed to improve access to capital and long-term development opportunities.

Simone Zeh Atanasovski, EBRD regional director for Central Asia and Mongolia, underscored the strategic importance of medium-sized firms, noting their capacity to drive sustainable economic growth.

The meeting concluded with a discussion involving participating entrepreneurs, who emphasized the value of continued institutional support in boosting exports, advancing industrial development, and fostering innovation.