Kazakhstan Bets on Energy-to-AI Pivot at World Government Summit 2026

ASTANA – Kazakhstan outlined its plans to develop a global hub for computing and data processing at the World Government Summit 2026, with a government delegation highlighting its intention to convert the country’s energy potential into large-scale digital and AI infrastructure. Kazakh delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, took part in the event.

Key meetings focused on the development of high-performance data centers and so-called AI factories. Discussions with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, CEO of G42 Holding, outlined concrete steps for expanding data storage and processing infrastructure. Sheikh Tahnoun, a leading figure in the global AI landscape, is spearheading multibillion-dollar investments in AI infrastructure and partnerships with major technology companies in China, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

The delegation also met with UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei to discuss the creation of energy-efficient, low-carbon data centers. The discussions aligned with the concept of exporting not only energy but also clean, ready-made computing power, the ministry’s press service reported on Feb. 5.

Strengthening intergovernmental cooperation was a key outcome of the visit. Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE Cabinet of Ministers. It held meetings with UAE Minister of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar Sultan Al Olama and Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi to coordinate digital development agendas. On the sidelines of the summit, meetings were also held with Estonian President Alar Karim and Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.

Meetings with business companies and international organizations

As part of the AI Hub strategy, the delegation engaged with major technology companies and investment institutions. Talks with NVIDIA focused on advanced architectures for training complex neural networks, while discussions with Aleria and Phoenix Group addressed the scaling of Kazakhstan’s Data Center Valley. Energy-efficient data center solutions were explored with Masdar and Gulf Data Hub.

Practical applications of artificial intelligence were discussed with Yandex, VisionLabs, and the Botim platform, while Oracle presented hybrid cloud solutions. Meetings with Mastercard also focused on integrating AI technologies. Capital attraction was discussed with global investors, including BlackRock and the specialized fund MGX.

The delegation also addressed venture ecosystem development in meetings with the Dubai International Financial Center, the Dubai Future District Fund, and Sirius Holding. Separate discussions with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre explored opportunities related to the low-altitude economy and unmanned logistics.

The World Government Summit 2026 brought together a record number of global leaders and technology figures. For Kazakhstan, participation in the forum reinforced its positioning as an ambitious and emerging player in the global technology and artificial intelligence landscape.