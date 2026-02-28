Kazakh Airline Cancels Middle East Flights After Iranian Airspace Closure

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Air Astana group said on Feb. 28 that it canceled all flights to the Middle East for the day after Iranian airspace was closed amid escalating tensions in the region.

The decision followed a wave of strikes launched by the United States and Israel against targets in Iranian cities, including in the capital Tehran.

Air Astana said several outbound flights were forced to turn back or divert. That includes flights on Almaty-Medina, Almaty-Dubai, Almaty-Doha, and Astana-Dubai routes. Flight KC899 from Almaty to Dubai was rerouted to Delhi.

A FlyArystan flight from Aktau to Dubai was diverted to an alternate airport.

“All flights to the Middle East scheduled for today have been canceled,” the Air Astana group said in a statement, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and working to address passenger evacuation and rebooking.

Passengers were advised to check their flight status, as further changes in departure and arrival times are possible. The airline said free rebooking and refunds are available for tickets to Jeddah, Medina and Dubai purchased through official channels, valid through March 6.

“Safety is our top priority,” the company said.

The Iranian airspace closure comes as regional tensions intensify following the reported strikes. Airlines have increasingly rerouted or suspended flights amid mounting security concerns.

On Feb. 27, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry issued updated travel guidance, urging citizens to temporarily refrain from visiting Iran due to the ongoing tensions. Kazakh citizens currently in Iran were advised to leave the country if possible, observe heightened security measures, remain vigilant, follow local authority instructions and monitor official updates.

The ministry also called on citizens to carefully assess plans to travel to other Middle Eastern countries, citing the risk of further escalation.

“Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in Iran are operating as usual,” the ministry said.

It opened dedicated hotlines for Kazakh nationals in Iran and their relatives in Kazakhstan seeking urgent information. Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Tehran, as well as its consular offices in Gorgan and Bandar Abbas, are also providing assistance to citizens.