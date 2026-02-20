Honey Boom: Kazakhstan Triples Exports, Cuts Imports in 2025

ASTANA – Beekeeping in Kazakhstan saw a 2.5-fold increase in honey exports in 2025, reflecting strong international demand and opening new opportunities for agricultural trade.

Exports totaled 1,477 tons, up from 603 tons in 2024. Uzbekistan remained the main destination, with 1,264 tons, while Kazakh honey also reached Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United States, and, for the first time, Oman, the Agriculture Ministry reported on Feb. 18.

Imports fell sharply to 262.4 tons from 1,663 tons in 2024, signaling stronger domestic production. Kazakhstan now has 241,000 bee colonies, including 90,200 breeding colonies, across the East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, Turkistan, Abai, and Zhetysu Regions. Annual production reaches 5,000 tons, split between private households (46.5%) and agricultural producers (54%).

Government support under the Rules for Subsidizing Livestock Development provides 200 tenge (US$0,41) per kilogram sold to lower production costs. Strategic development continues: in 2024, a roadmap for 2025-2027 was approved, and legislative amendments to the laws on beekeeping and livestock breeding were submitted to the Parliament in April 2025. On Feb. 11, the first working group meeting on the draft amendments was held.

Once adopted, the reforms are expected to enhance transparency, strengthen breeding, boost international competitiveness, and create a sustainable foundation for export growth and rural development.