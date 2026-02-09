EU Highlights Depth of Partnership With Kazakhstan After 33 Years

ASTANA – In February, Kazakhstan and the European Union mark 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, reflecting more than three decades of steadily deepening cooperation. Anitta Hipper, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, outlined the key achievements of bilateral relations and priorities for future engagement.

According to Hipper, the European Union is Kazakhstan’s main investor and trading partner, while Kazakhstan plays an important role in ensuring Europe’s energy and economic security.

“Over the past three decades, the EU and Kazakhstan have built a strong partnership based on mutual respect. We share a common understanding on the importance of rules based international order. Our attachment to the UN Charter and its principles is a fundamental element of our partnership,” she said.

One of the key pillars of bilateral relations, Hipper noted, is the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), signed in 2015 and in force since 2020.

“This agreement lays a robust foundation for deepening our collaboration across 29 broad areas, including economy, trade and investment to cooperation in aviation, education and research, civil society and human rights. The EPCA facilitates regular political consultations and exchanges, allowing both sides to collaboratively address global challenges and regional security issues, while strengthening mutual understanding,” she explained.

Frequent high-level contacts continue to give the partnership momentum. As an example, Hipper pointed to the visit of European Council President Antonio Costa to Astana on Dec. 4, 2025, which provided fresh political impetus for expanding cooperation and identifying new areas of engagement.

“Our partnership is a living and an ever-deepening one. … People-to-people contacts for instance have become an important area of cooperation, both through EU support to education programs, but also thanks to the opening of negotiations for a Visa Facilitation Agreement. Once finalized, the agreement will boost the connections between our populations,” she added.

The EU, Hipper stressed, remains committed to developing relations with Kazakhstan in line with the EU-Central Asia Strategy adopted in 2019.

She also highlighted the importance of the EU Global Gateway Strategy, which offers new opportunities to deepen cooperation with Central Asia, including Kazakhstan. This strategy represents a strategic opportunity to expand engagement in four key priority areas: transport connectivity, critical raw materials, digitalisation, and water, energy and climate, Hipper said.