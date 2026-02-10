Dimash Qudaibergen’s Show Tops China TV Ratings

ASTANA — The debut episode of the new music project Voice Beyond Horizon, produced by Dimash Qudaibergen, made a splash in China’s media landscape. The show ranked first among regional satellite TV channels, according to the artist’s official website.

The scale of success and viewer interest is confirmed by comprehensive reports from Hunan TV and digital platform data.

“Through the impressive performances of eight artists from six countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, China, Malaysia and Serbia – and project initiator Dimash Qudaibergen, audiences were able to experience the symphony of the Great Silk Road,” the website stated.

The live broadcast on streaming platforms reached 102 million views, and 143 discussion topics were generated on social media about the project.

The premier confidently led among regional satellite TV channels on China’s CVB network, the national CSM network, and the CSM71 city network, and also topped the KuYun and Huanwang rankings.

The winner of the first episode was Kazakhstan’s representative, Nurzhas Sadirbayev. Chinese artist Cai Chengyu took second place, while Julia Falcone, the Italian participant, took third place.

The filming took place across Kazakhstan, from the historic city of Turkistan to Almaty’s cultural landmarks and concluded in Astana. Artists from six countries travelled through the country, showcasing its landscapes, historical sites and cultural traditions.

The music project premiered on Feb. 5 in the city of Turkistan. The program airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. on Hunan TV channel and the Mango TV platform.