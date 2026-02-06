Dimash Qudaibergen Celebrates Premiere of Voice Beyond Horizon in Almaty

ALMATY – Thousands of fans gathered at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty on Feb. 5 to celebrate the global premiere of the first episode of Voice Beyond Horizon, a new musical reality show initiated and headlined by Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen.

The evening began with a video message compilation featuring international stars, including Plácido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli, Igor Krutoy, Lara Fabian, Simon Webbe and Stjepan Hauser. The artists wished the project success and noted that it opens new opportunities for young performers, reported the DimashNews agency.

Qudaibergen later took the stage to speak about the project and urged fellow citizens to support Voice Beyond Horizon, emphasizing that it is not a personal venture but a shared platform aimed at promoting Kazakhstan and showcasing young talent.

“Today is a special day for me, because right now our project Voice Beyond Horizon, filmed in Kazakhstan, is being presented to a global audience. It is a great honor to present this collective project together with you, aimed at developing and promoting our country,” he said.

According to Qudaibergen, the project encourages dialogue, unites cultures, strengthens friendship between nations and inspires creativity. He noted that through Voice Beyond Horizon, he sought to show the world the beauty of Kazakhstan and the power of music. The singer also thanked fans for their support and called on them to actively promote the project on social media.

Young vocalists from Serbia, Italy, Malaysia, the Kyrgyz Republic, China and Kazakhstan are participating in the show. Among them are Zhang Xinyu, La Danzhu, Cai Chengyu, Nur Chulpon, Jeryl Lee, Giulia Falcone, Prince, and Nurzhas Sadyirbayev.

Filming took place over 22 days across the Turkistan, Akmola, Mangystau and Almaty regions, as well as in Almaty and Astana. Contestants traveled around the country by train, visiting key tourist destinations such as the Caspian Sea coast, the Bozzhyra tract, Lake Kobeytuz, Lake Kaindy, the village of Saty, the Kapchagai Reservoir and the Shchuchinsk-Burabai resort area.