Constitutional Commission Proposes Broader Property and Housing Guarantees

ASTANA – Members of the Constitutional Commission discussed proposals to expand protections for property and housing rights during a Feb. 10 meeting.

One of the key proposals would explicitly recognize all forms of ownership in the draft new Constitution. Currently, concerns have been raised that the existing wording does not cover all possible forms of property.

Deputy Chairman of Constitutional Court Bakhyt Nurmukhanov said participants proposed amending the first paragraph of the relevant article to state: “All forms of ownership are recognized in Kazakhstan, their protection is guaranteed, and their equal protection is ensured.”

According to the commission, members and experts continue to review incoming proposals and introduce additional provisions where necessary.

Another major proposal focuses on strengthening constitutional guarantees of the right to housing. Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev emphasized that the right to housing is a fundamental element of human security. He proposed enshrining protection from arbitrary eviction in the Constitution.

“Without a court decision, not only eviction from housing, but also relocation is inadmissible,” he said.

He noted that while such protections exist in current legislation, constitutional status would ensure stronger and more stable guarantees.

Children’s Rights Commissioner Dinara Zakiyeva also called for enhanced safeguards for children’s housing rights. She said that in practice, children who lose parents or breadwinners often risk losing their only home.

“In this regard, we believe it is important to enshrine additional guarantees within the constitutional reform that would prevent a person from being evicted from their home without regard for their life circumstances, especially the interests of their children,” Zakiyeva said.