Air Astana Expands China Network with New Astana-Guangzhou Route

ASTANA – Air Astana will launch a new route between Astana and Guangzhou starting June 2. Flights on this route will operate twice weekly using Airbus A321LR aircraft.

The new service is expected to strengthen trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries, reported the Transport Ministry on Feb. 10.

Starting March 29, Air Astana will also begin operating regular flights on the Almaty-Shanghai route. This year, Kazakhstan plans to open and resume multiple international air routes and increase flight frequencies to existing destinations.